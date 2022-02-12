Underwhelming Arsenal could build on Wolves win after ending 5-game winless run 

The top-four race in the Premier League has gotten keener. Arsenal took full advantage of their rivals dropping points to move up to fifth in the league table. Aside from the top three in the standings, the other positions keep changing with every passing game week.

The Gunners visited the Molineux on Thursday to face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that had lost just once in their last seven games. However, despite their own faltering form, the Gunners managed to come away with a 1-0 victory.

Mike Arteta’s side was largely underwhelming, but their defensive solidity helped them take all three points, with Gabriel’s first-half goal proving to be the winner.

Gunners ride their luck against Wolves

Arsenal started the game on the front foot. After they opened the scoring in the 25th minute, it seemed as if Bruno Lage’s side were going to endure a difficult night.

However, the Gunners couldn’t build on their bright start. They instead faded as the game wore on. Once Gabriel Martinelli was sent off after the hour mark, the visitors lost control of the game.

The final 20 minutes were a test of Arsenal’s character and fortitude, which they passed by remaining united and compact at the back. However, the Gunners had to ride their luck. On another day, Wolves could’ve scored from the numerous chances they created.

Arsenal may have won on the night, but this was an underwhelming performance from Arteta’s side. Overall, Wolves were the better team, bossing possession and having more shots on target.

Squawka Football @Squawka twitter.com/Squawka/status… Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Gabriel vs. Man City

◉ Xhaka vs. Liverpool

◉ Partey vs. Liverpool

◉ Martinelli vs. Wolves



The Gunners see red again. Arsenal have now had four players sent off in their last six games across all competitions:◉ Gabriel vs. Man City◉ Xhaka vs. Liverpool◉ Partey vs. Liverpool◉ Martinelli vs. WolvesThe Gunners see red again. Arsenal have now had four players sent off in their last six games across all competitions: ◉ Gabriel vs. Man City ◉ Xhaka vs. Liverpool ◉ Partey vs. Liverpool◉ Martinelli vs. Wolves The Gunners see red again. 🔴 https://t.co/Kd7lCtIK0O Arsenal have received more red cards (4) than they have scored goals (2) in their last six games. Arsenal have received more red cards (4) than they have scored goals (2) in their last six games. 😳 twitter.com/Squawka/status…

Arsenal end winless run

Before Thursday, the Gunners had gone five matches without winning; in four of them, they had failed to register a goal. Their fortunes were bleak ahead of their encounter against Wolves. Fortunately, though, they won to end their five-game winless run.

"I am really happy with the result because it is a massive result for us away against a very good team that makes few errors, and is very dangerous," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"The red card changes the context. We had to dig in, show resilience, and we have defended the box really well. I keep telling you guys how close they are. I really mean it. Today was another example, but there are so many. I am proud to be the coach of these players."

The Gunners still have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League, as they are currently only a point below fourth-placed West Ham United. With two outstanding matches to be played, the Gunners have their top-four hopes in their own hands.

Edited by Bhargav