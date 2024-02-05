Uniao Leiria vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Uniao Leiria will host Sporting at the Dr Magalhaes Pessoa on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Taca da Portugal campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong run of results in the domestic cup this season but will face their toughest test this week. They beat Maritimo 3-0 last time out in the tournament with Jair da Silva and Valdir handing the second-tier outfit a two-goal lead heading into the break before Lucho Vega got in on the act in the second half.

Uniao Leiria are enjoying their best run in the competition since the 2003-04 campaign and will look to give a good account of themselves against one of the nation's powerhouses.

Sporting are enjoying a memorable Primeira Liga campaign and will look to carry that momentum onto the cup competition this week. They thrashed Tondela 4-0 in the last 16 of the competition last month with Pedro Goncalves and Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres scoring braces for the Lions.

The visitors are 17-time winners of the Taca da Portugal. Their most recent triumph, however, came back in 2019, so they will look to reclaim the trophy this season.

Uniao Leiria vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Leiria and Sporting. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2010.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only two of Leiria's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Lions are the highest-scoring side in the Portuguese top-flight this season with a goal tally of 53.

Uniao Leiria vs Sporting Prediction

Leiria are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last four games across all competitions. They are, however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Sporting, on the other hand, have won nine of their last ten games across all competitions. They have won four of their last five games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Uniao Leiria 0-4 Sporting

Uniao Leiria vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matchups)