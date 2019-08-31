Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Dortmund Predicted XI, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2019/20

Borussia Dortmund have got their campaign off to the perfect start after two wins from two games. The Black and Yellows registered a comprehensive 5-1 win against Augsburg on the opening weekend and topped it off with a victory against Koln where they came back from a one-goal deficit.

Lucian Favre's side have looked irresistible at times and will look to keep up the winning momentum, as they take on newly-promoted Union Berlin away from home.

The Bundesliga debutants are yet to register their first win in the top-flight and will look to cause an upset against the title challengers.

Key Match Facts

This is the first meeting between the two sides in the German top-flight.

Dortmund beat Union Berlin 3-2 in the FB Pokal last summer, with Christian Pulisic scoring the winner in extra-time.

Team News

Achraf Hakimi came off the bench and made an instant impact by scoring a late goal against Koln last weekend.

The Morrocan full-back could feature from the start in place of Nico Schulz, who didn't have the best of outings against Koln. Julian Brandt could also be drafted into the starting XI and the German international could replace fellow new signing Thorgan Hazard on the left-wing.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man is unavailable this weekend after suffering a bruised rib against Koln and his absence is reportedly precautionary.

Axel Witsel is also out, having suffered an adductor injury and Thomas Delaney is set to deputize for him.

Injuries: Axel Witsel (adductor), Thorgan Hazard (Rib)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt and Achraf Hakimi could be recalled to the starting XI as the away side look to freshen things up after a tightly contested game last weekend.

Dortmund Predicted XI: Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Thomas Delaney, Julian Weigl, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcacer