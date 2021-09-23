Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In a clash of two struggling teams, Union Berlin host Arminia Bielefeld at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday in Bundesliga.

Both sides are looking to end their winless run and get their campaign back on track.

After a goalless draw at Augsburg, Die Eisernen lost to Slavia Praha in the Europa Conference League before going down 4-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the league.

With just one victory from five top-flight games so far, Urs Fischer's side are languishing eighth in the league table, five positions above Die Arminen, who're yet to win.

They've also never won at the Alte Forsterei in 10 visits, losing six times, their longest such winless record at any stadium in Bundesliga history.

Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-To-Head

Union Berlin have won seven times from 20 clashes against Arminia Bielefeld, including a 5-0 drubbing last season and losing only thrice.

However, five of their last six clashes have ended in draws.

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D

Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Union Berlin

Head coach Urs Fischer has sounded positive about Christopher Trimmel and Kevin Mohwald's availability for the clash. Both are likely to feature in the matchday squad, having trained without problems.

Defender Robin Knoche picked up an injury in training but will be assessed ahead of the clash. Grischa Prommel is returning from a groin injury and will be a doubt for the game.

The manager has also hinted that Andreas Voglsammer, who came off the bench to score in the 4-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, might come into the XI on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Robin Knoche, Grischa Prommel

Arminia Bielefeld

Die Arminen haven't had as much luck with injuries, though. Edimilson Fernandes is currently down with influenza and will remain out for a few more days, while Sebastian Vasiliadis is missing with an ankle injury. Lennart Czyborra is doubtful.

Injured: Edimilson Fernandes, Sebastian Vasiliadis

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Lennart Czyborra

Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Union Berlin (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Paul Jaeckel, Timo Baumgartl; Julian Ryerson, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Niko Giebelmann; Levin Oztunali; Max Kruse, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Arminia Bielefeld (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Alessandro Schopf, Robin Hack; Fabian Klos, Patrick Wimmer.

Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Neither side is in particularly good form right now, but Die Eisernen have genuine quality in their ranks.

They're very clinical with their chances and can hurt Arminia if their defense isn't stoic enough.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-0 Arminia Bielefeld

