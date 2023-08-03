Union Berlin vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Club football returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an intriguing fixture at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Atalanta Preview

Union Berlin finished in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have exceeded expectations this year. The home side edged Udinese to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the Serie A table last season and have not been at their best over the past year. La Dea eased past Pro Sesto by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have never played an official game against Union Berlin and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Union Berlin secured a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga standings last season and have managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Union Berlin picked up a total of 62 points from their 34 matches in the Bundesliga last season - their best tally in the competition in their club's history.

Atalanta were plagued by inconsistency towards the end of their Serie A campaign last season and managed to win only two of their last five matches in the competition.

Union Berlin conceded only 38 goals in their 34 matches in the Bundesliga last season - the joint-best defensive record in the competition alongside reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Union Berlin vs Atalanta Prediction

Union Berlin have already made history over the past year and will look to take it to another level this season. The Berliners have a robust squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement since their promotion to the Bundesliga.

Atalanta can be unstoppable on their day and have consistently punched above their weight under Gian Piero Gasperini. La Dea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-3 Atalanta

Union Berlin vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Teun Koopmeiners to score - Yes