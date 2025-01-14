Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2025

The action continues in round 17 of the German Bundesliga as Union Berlin play host to Augsburg at the An der alten Försterei on Wednesday. Having failed to win the last eight league clashes between the two teams, Steffen Baumgart’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors and end this five-year streak.

Union Berlin failed to stop the rot last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena. Baumgart’s side have lost seven straight outings and are without a win in their last 11 matches, losing nine and claiming two draws since October’s 2-0 victory over Holstein Kiel.

With 16 points from 16 matches, Union Berlin are currently 12th in the Bundesliga standings, level on points with Wednesday’s visitors in 13th place.

Trending

Like the home side, Augsburg were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart at the WWK Arena. Jess Thorup’s men have lost four games on the bounce, conceding 11 goals and scoring twice since December’s 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Augsburg will be looking to arrest their slump on Wednesday, results away from home offer little optimism as they have failed to win their seven league games on the road this season.

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Augsburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Union Berlin have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Union Berlin have failed to win their last eight league games against Thorup’s men, losing five and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory in January 2020.

Augsburg are one of just three sides yet to taste victory away from home in the Bundesliga this season, losing five and claiming two draws — the division’s poorest points tally on the road (2).

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction

Union Berlin and Augsburg have endured weeks of mediocre results and will head into Wednesday’s clash looking to stop the rot. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts at the An der Alten Försterei.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Augsburg

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback