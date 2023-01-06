Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Union Berlin and Augsburg will lock horns at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday (January 7) in a friendly ahead of their return to competitive action
Union were flying high and occupied the UEFA Champions League spots in the Bundesliga before enduring a downturn in form in the weeks leading up to the mid-season break.
Till October 30, the Iron Ones were first in the standings with eight wins from their opening 12 games. However, two defeats and a draw in their next three have seen them plummet to fifth.
Fortunately for Urs Fischer's side, the winter break came at the right time. They will play a handful of friendlies between now and the return of the Bundesliga on January 22.
Augsburg, meanwhile, have struggled this season, winning just four of their 15 top-flight games and collecting 15 points to languish in 14th place in the standings. The Fuggerstadter went into the break on a seven-game winless run in the league, losing four times, and will return to action for the first time since November 12.
Union Berlin vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In their last 11 competitive meetings, Augsburg won four wins to Union's one - a 2-0 win in January 2020.
- Augsburg are are on a five-game unbeaten run in the fixture.
- Union and Augsburg last met in November, where they played out a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga.
- Union (8) have won twice as many Bundesliga games as Augsburg (4) this season.
- The hosts (24) have scored six more goals than Augsburg in the Bundesliga this season but have conceded six fewer (20-26).
- Augsburg resume their league campaign against Borussia Dortmund on January 22, while Union will be in action the day before to Hoffenheim.
Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction
As it's only a friendly, the stakes are low. Moreover, this is Berlin and Augsburg's first game in over a month, so the two teams might not be in their shape.
Considering the same, a low-scoring draw could ensue.
Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Augsburg
Union Berlin vs Augsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes