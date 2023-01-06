Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Union Berlin and Augsburg will lock horns at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday (January 7) in a friendly ahead of their return to competitive action

Union were flying high and occupied the UEFA Champions League spots in the Bundesliga before enduring a downturn in form in the weeks leading up to the mid-season break.

Till October 30, the Iron Ones were first in the standings with eight wins from their opening 12 games. However, two defeats and a draw in their next three have seen them plummet to fifth.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en Home sweet home. There's just nine days til we play MŠK Žilina. And then it's a week until Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. At long last. Good morning, Unioner. Looks pretty here today. Home sweet home. There's just nine days til we play MŠK Žilina. And then it's a week until Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. At long last. Good morning, Unioner. Looks pretty here today. https://t.co/VPwcK0jNbF

Fortunately for Urs Fischer's side, the winter break came at the right time. They will play a handful of friendlies between now and the return of the Bundesliga on January 22.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have struggled this season, winning just four of their 15 top-flight games and collecting 15 points to languish in 14th place in the standings. The Fuggerstadter went into the break on a seven-game winless run in the league, losing four times, and will return to action for the first time since November 12.

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 11 competitive meetings, Augsburg won four wins to Union's one - a 2-0 win in January 2020.

Augsburg are are on a five-game unbeaten run in the fixture.

Union and Augsburg last met in November, where they played out a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga.

Union (8) have won twice as many Bundesliga games as Augsburg (4) this season.

The hosts (24) have scored six more goals than Augsburg in the Bundesliga this season but have conceded six fewer (20-26).

Augsburg resume their league campaign against Borussia Dortmund on January 22, while Union will be in action the day before to Hoffenheim.

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction

As it's only a friendly, the stakes are low. Moreover, this is Berlin and Augsburg's first game in over a month, so the two teams might not be in their shape.

Considering the same, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Augsburg

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

