Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Union Berlin and Augsburg square off at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday.

Marco Grote’s men currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table and will head into the weekend looking to end their 14-game winless run.

Union Berlin failed to pull clear of the relegation zone just before the international break as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

Grote’s men have now failed to win their last 14 matches across all competitions, losing 13 and claiming just one draw since a 4-1 victory over Darmstadt on August 26.

With just six points from 11 matches, Union Berlin are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table, two points away from safety.

Elsewhere, Augsburg were one of the few active sides during the international break as they picked up a comfortable 5-2 friendly victory over Regensburg on November 16.

This was in keeping with their recent resurgence in the Bundesliga, where they are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss to Darmstadt in October.

With 13 points from 11 matches, Augsburg are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Augsburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Union Berlin have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Augsburg are unbeaten in their last six Bundesliga games against Union Berlin, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in January 2020.

Grote’s side have lost their last six home games across all competitions, conceding 15 goals and scoring just twice since a 4-1 victory over Mainz in August’s league opener.

Augsburg are unbeaten in four consecutive Bundesliga matches, picking up eight points from the last 12 available.

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction

After stumbling into the new campaign, Augsburg appear to have steadied their ship in recent weeks and will be looking to maintain this new-found form.

However, Augsburg have struggled to get going away from home this season and we see them claiming a draw against a Union Berlin side who have lost 13 of their last 14 matches.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Augsburg

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Augsburg’s last six matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last eight outings)