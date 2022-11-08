Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2022

Union Berlin will entertain Augsburg at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in midweek Bundesliga action on Wednesday.
The home team fell to their second loss in their third league game as Bayer Leverkusen inflicted a 5-0 loss on them. With that loss, Union Berlin were displaced from the top of the league table after roughly two months. They will be looking to return to winning ways after that drubbing and will be counting on home advantage here.
Augsburg are winless in their last five games in the Bundesliga and fell to their second defeat in as many games as they were defeated 2-1 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.
Mergim Berisha scored in the first minute of the game to give Augsburg the lead but Frankfurt scored in either half to overturn the deficit. As they are winless in their last five games, they find themselves in 13th place in the league standings.
Union Berlin vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 10 times across all competitions. The hosts have just one win to their name in these meetings while Augsburg have picked up four wins against their northern rivals. The remaining five games have ended in draws.
- The hosts are winless against the visitors in their last four games, falling to three defeats in that period.
- All three of Berlin's defeats in the Bundesliga this season have come in their travels and they have won five of their six games at home this season.
- Union Berlin have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home matches in the Bundesliga.
- Augsburg have conceded at least two goals in their last four matches in Bundesliga.
- Union Berlin failed to score in their two meetings against the visitors last season, with the game at Wednesday's venue ending in a goalless draw.
Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction
Die Eisernen have enjoyed a solid run at home in the Bundesliga and are unlikely to suffer a defeat against Augsburg in this game. They have two clean sheets in six home games and have not conceded more than one goal per game in the league fixtures in that period, so another solid defensive outing is expected from them here.
Fuggerstädter have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five league outings but might struggle to find the back here. Taking into consideration Union Berlin's solid home form and Augsburg's struggles in their recent games, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Union Berlin 1-0 Augsburg
Union Berlin vs Augsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: Union Berlin to score in the first half - Yes
Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score or assist at any time - Yes
