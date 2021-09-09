Union Berlin vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin will host a struggling Augsburg side in the Bundesliga this Saturday as club football resumes following the international break.

Augsburg picked up just a point from their opening three games in the German top-flight and need to wrestle back some momentum.

Markus Weinzierl’s side know they can’t afford to drop too many points in the next few weeks as they run the risk of getting sucked into a relegation battle.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, have started the new season well and have picked up five points from their opening three games.

Urs Fisher’s side picked up their first win of the season against Borussia Monchengladbach just before the international break. They hope to make home advantage count against Augsburg on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Head-to-head

Augsburg have the better head-to-head record against Union Berlin, having won three out of the eight games between the two sides.

🗣 Urs Fischer on Augsburg being described as a bogey team after losing twice last season.#FCUFCA | #fcunion pic.twitter.com/HwkdLoFrNu — 1. FC Union Berlin 🇪🇺🛫 (@fcunion_en) September 9, 2021

Union have picked up just one win, and four games have ended as draws. Augsburg did the double over Union Berlin last season, so the hosts will hope to avoid defeat this time around.

Union Berlin form guide: W-D-D

Augsburg form guide: L-D-L

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Team News

Union Berlin

Apart from Grischa Promel and Bastian Oczpika, Urs Fischer has a fully fit squad to choose from for the visit of Augsburg on Saturday,

Doubtful: Grischa Promel, Bastian Oczpika

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Question marks remain over Felix Uduokhai and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s fitness, but the former is expected to play against Augsburg.

📰 Markus Weinzierl and Daniel Caligiuri meet with the media before Saturday's match against Union Berlin.



Follow the major news below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ptMTDbvaQg — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) September 9, 2021

Tobias Strobl and Jan Morávek are out, while Alfred Finnbogason is still not fully fit. Sergio Cordova might be fit enough to make the bench. Carlos Gruezo will likely miss out due to a late return from international duty.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Jan Morávek

Doubtful: Alfred Finnbogason,

Unavailable: Carlos Gruezo

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin Probable XI (5-3-2): Andreas Luthe; Christopher Trimmel, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl, Julian Ryerson; Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Levin Öztunali; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

Augsburg Probable XI (4-5-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Felix Uduokhai, Reece Oxford, Robert Gumny; Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch; Rubén Vargas, Daniel Caligiuri, André Hahn; Florian Niederlechner

Union Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction

The international break came at the wrong time for Union Berlin and at the right time for Augsburg. Urs Fischer’s did however win their friendly game against SV Lichtenberg last week.

Although Augsburg too won their friendly clash against Heidenheim, we expect Union Berlin to overcome the Bavarians’ threat come Saturday and pick up their second win.

Score prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Augsburg

