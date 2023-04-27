Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with an impressive Union Berlin side in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side defeated RB Leipzig by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts edged Borussia Monchengladbach to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's one victory.

Union Berlin have secured only one victory against Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions, with their only victory coming by a 1-0 margin in a home game in 2021.

Union Berlin have secured 55 points in their 29 Bundesliga games so far this season and could surpass their record points tally for an entire league campaign with a victory this weekend.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last 20 matches at home in the Bundesliga and are only one similar result away from equalling a club record in this regard.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions - their best such run since December 2017.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as a resurgent force in the Bundesliga this year and will be intent on securing a European spot. The likes of Amine Adli and Adam Hlozek have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Union Berlin have punched above their weight and are particularly robust in their own backyard. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - No

Tip 4: Amine Adli to score - Yes

