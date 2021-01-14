Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Union Berlin, this Bundesliga season's surprise package, will host Bayer Leverkusen on Friday in what is expected to be an entertaining game.

Bayer Leverkusen will be itching to end their three-game winless run in the Bundesliga, and close the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, will look to extend their five-match unbeaten run in the league.

Urs Fischer’s side have emerged as surprise candidates for a top-four spot this season. They will perhaps be disappointed after their 2-2 draw against the 10 men of Wolfsburg in their previous outing, as they led the game 2-1.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-head

The head-to-head record will for Union Berlin fans to accept as their team have lost their last five matches against Bayer Leverkusen. The two faced off in the Bundesliga for the first time last season, with Leverkusen winning both their home and away fixtures.

This time, however, we expect Union to challenge Peter Bosz’s side. The hosts are expected to see less of the ball against Leverkusen. However, that will give the likes of Sheraldo Becker and Taiwo Awoniyi the chance to hurt Leverkusen on the break.

🗣 Fischer: It was even game against Frankfurt. Leverkusen define themselves on possession, always looking to play through situations, break the lines and be dangerous on the second ball. Speed wide and creativity in the middle.

Union Berlin form guide: D-D-W-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Union Berlin

Union are still far from being at full strength as they have some key players out injured. Luckily, Anthony Ujah and Max Kruse’s absence has not been felt because the side have functioned well on the break.

Christian Gentner is still not match-fit, and may not start. Joel Pohjanpalo is another player on the treatment table.

Injured: Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo, Anthony Ujah

Doubtful: Christian Gentner

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen also have several players out injured. Defenders Sven Bender and Santiago Arias are still sidelined, while Paulinho is recovering from his cruciate ligament rupture. Mitchell Weiser and Karim Bellarabi are also on the treatment table.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has joined from Manchester United, but it would be a surprise if he gets drafted into the lineup.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Exequiel Palacios, Mitchell Weiser, Paulinho, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: Sven Bender

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Florian Hubner; Christopher Lenz, Sebastian Griesbeck, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartson, Christopher Trimmel; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Daley Sinkgraven, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz; Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Despite Bayer Leverkusen’s recent form in the league, they are a strong team and should be able to beat Union Berlin.

Peter Bosz’s side picked up a much-needed win in the DFB Pokal against Eintracht, and that should boost the confidence of his players. We expect a narrow win for the away side.

Score prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen