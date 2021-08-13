Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin host Bayer Leverkusen at the Alten Forsterei Stadium in their opening Bundesliga fixture on Saturday. Both sides will be looking to kick off their campaign with a win.
Union Berlin will be confident going into the game following their unbeaten pre-season campaign. Urs Fischer's side beat Turkgucu Munchen 1-0 in their DFB Pokal fixture last time out and will hope to carry that same form into Saturday's game.
Bayer Leverkusen had an underwhelming pre-season campaign, but will go into Saturday's game off the back of a 3-0 victory against Lokomotive Leipzig in DFB Pokal action.
Gerardo Seoane's side will aim to start their season off strong with a win against Union Berlin.
With both sides capable of securing a win, Saturday's fixture is sure to be an exciting contest.
Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head
Bayer Leverkusen have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Union Berlin only winning one.
The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in May. Joel Pohjanpalo canceled out Florian Wirtz's first-half strike to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.
Union Berlin Form Guide: W
Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W
Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News
Union Berlin
Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck and Leon Dajaku are facing late fitness tests and are doubts for the game.
Meanwhile, Mathis Bruns, Grischa Promel and Fabio Schneider will miss the encounter due to injury.
Injured: Mathis Bruns, Grischa Promel, Fabio Schneider
Doubtful: Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck, Leon Dajaku
Suspended: None
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen will have a host of players missing for Saturday's game. Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Edmond Tapsoba, Lucas Alario and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will all miss the game due to injury.
Injured: Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Edmond Tapsoba, Lucas Alario, Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI
Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Marvin Friedrich; Niko Giesselmann, Robert Andrich, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Max Kruse; Andreas Voglsammer, Taiwo Awoniyi
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Mitchel Bakker, Jonathan Tah, Odilon Kossounou, Jeremie Frimpong; Kerem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz; Paulinho, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick
Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction
The difference in quality between the two sides is apparent and that should come to the fore on Saturday.
We predict Bayer Leverkusen will win the game comfortably.
Prediction: Union Berlin 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen
