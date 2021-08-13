Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin host Bayer Leverkusen at the Alten Forsterei Stadium in their opening Bundesliga fixture on Saturday. Both sides will be looking to kick off their campaign with a win.

Union Berlin will be confident going into the game following their unbeaten pre-season campaign. Urs Fischer's side beat Turkgucu Munchen 1-0 in their DFB Pokal fixture last time out and will hope to carry that same form into Saturday's game.

Bayer Leverkusen had an underwhelming pre-season campaign, but will go into Saturday's game off the back of a 3-0 victory against Lokomotive Leipzig in DFB Pokal action.

Gerardo Seoane's side will aim to start their season off strong with a win against Union Berlin.

With both sides capable of securing a win, Saturday's fixture is sure to be an exciting contest.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Union Berlin only winning one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in May. Joel Pohjanpalo canceled out Florian Wirtz's first-half strike to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Union Berlin Form Guide: W

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Wirtz will be a huge miss for Leverkusen

Union Berlin

Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck and Leon Dajaku are facing late fitness tests and are doubts for the game.

Meanwhile, Mathis Bruns, Grischa Promel and Fabio Schneider will miss the encounter due to injury.

Injured: Mathis Bruns, Grischa Promel, Fabio Schneider

Doubtful: Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck, Leon Dajaku

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen will have a host of players missing for Saturday's game. Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Edmond Tapsoba, Lucas Alario and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Edmond Tapsoba, Lucas Alario, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Up next: #FCUB04



🗓️ Sat. 14 August

⏰ 9:30 ET | 15:30 CEST

🆚 1. FC Union Berlin

⚔️ Bundesliga MD 1

📍 Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/YlyVuZwhYH — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 9, 2021

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Marvin Friedrich; Niko Giesselmann, Robert Andrich, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Max Kruse; Andreas Voglsammer, Taiwo Awoniyi

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Mitchel Bakker, Jonathan Tah, Odilon Kossounou, Jeremie Frimpong; Kerem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz; Paulinho, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The difference in quality between the two sides is apparent and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict Bayer Leverkusen will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

