Union Berlin vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Union Berlin will invite Bochum to Stadion An der Alten Försterei in a crucial Bundesliga relegation clash on Sunday.

Both teams have 30 points to their name from 31 games, with the hosts in 14th place, thanks to their better goal difference. Just two points separate them from 16th-placed Mainz, so both teams need to avoid dropping points if they are to stay away from the relegation playoffs.

Berlin have endured a poor run of form recently, suffering three losses in their last five league games, scoring just one goal while conceding eight times. The visitors, on the other hand, returned to winning ways after eight games last week.

They defeated Hoffenheim 3-2 at home, as Kevin Stöger's brace and Felix Passlack's goal helped them take a three-goal lead by the 64th minute. Andrej Kramarić scored twice in 11 minutes late in the second half but Hoffenheim were unable to bag the equalizing goal.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 26 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the better record in these meetings with wins in half of these matches (13). The visitors are not far behind with nine wins while four games have ended in stalemates.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league meetings against the capital club, recording two wins, including a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Union Berlin have just one win in their last nine league games, suffering five losses.

Bochum are winless in their last nine away games in the Bundesliga, suffering seven losses.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in the Bundesliga this term, scoring 26 goals, 11 fewer than the visitors.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Prediction

Die Eisernen have been in poor touch recently, failing to score in six of their last eight league games. They have just one win in their last five home games, which is a cause for concern. While they are winless in their last three meetings against the visitors, they are unbeaten in their last seven home games in this fixture.

Die Unabsteigbaren returned to winning ways after eight games last week and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in away games across all competitions this season, suffering 11 losses in 16 games, and they might struggle here.

They have a few injury concerns for the match as Michael Esser is nursing a knee injury while Takuma Asano is also set to sit this one out with a muscle strain. Patrick Osterhage and Christopher Antwi-Adjei return from suspension, but Anthony Losilla will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their respective goalscoring records, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Bochum

Union Berlin vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Stöger to score or assist any time - Yes