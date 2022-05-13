Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin will welcome Bochum to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in the final game of their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

The hosts will secure a sixth-placed finish and a Europa Conference League playoff spot if they can avoid defeat. Seventh-placed Koln are hot on their heels and trail them by a couple of points. Berlin secured a 4-1 win at Freiburg last time around and wil look to bring their 2021-22 season to a conclusion with a win.

Bochum, meanwhile, built on their 4-3 win at Borussia Dortmund, securing a 2-1 win at home against Arminia Bielefeld in their previous outing. They will hope to sign off their campaign with three wins.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN What's been @FCUnion_EN's best Another European qualification secured!What's been @FCUnion_EN's best #Bundesliga moment so far this season? Another European qualification secured! ✔️ What's been @FCUnion_EN's best #Bundesliga moment so far this season? 🔨 https://t.co/EwF9LqkpSH

Union Berlin vs Bochum Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between the two teams so far. Berlin enjoy a 12-7 lead in wins, while just three games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture in December at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion was their first-ever meeting in the German top flight. Die Eisernen secured a 1-0 win in that game to extend their unbeaten run against Bochum to four games.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W.

Bochum form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Team News

Union Berlin

Timo Baumgartl had a cancerous tumour removed earlier this week and remains a long-term absentee. Dominique Heintz remains sidelined with an ankle issue, while Frederik Ronnow is ruled out with a groin injury. Laurenz Dehl faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Dominique Heintz, Frederik Ronnow.

Doubtful: Laurenz Dehl.

Unavailable: Timo Baumgartl.

Suspended: None.

Bochum

Patrick Osterhage is the only absentee, picking up an illness earlier this week.

Injured: Patrick Osterhage.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Predicted XIs

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Julian Ryerson; Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Bochum (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann (GK); Cristian Gamboa, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Herbert Bockhorn; Danny Blum, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Jurgen Locadia.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Prediction

The hosts have suffered just two losses at home this season and are strong favourites here. Die Unabsteigbaren have two wins in their last three away games, including a shock 4-3 win at Borussia Dortmund in their previous one.

The capital club have a solid record at home this term and should be able to maintain their undefeated streak against Bochum.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-0 Bochum.

