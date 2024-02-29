Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Heidenheim in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive recent record against Union Berlin and have won eight out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's three victories.

Borussia Dortmund have lost three of their four matches away from home against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga - their highest percentage of defeats in away matches against a single opponent in the competition.

After a run of four defeats on the trot at home in the Bundesliga, Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Union Berlin have picked up 11 points in their six matches in the second half of the Bundesliga this season and have matched a club record that they had set last season.

Borussia Dortmund have won only 11 of their 23 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have largely failed to hit their peak this season and face a battle to keep their place in the top four. Donyell Malen has been impressive for his side this season and will be intent on adding to his goal tally this weekend.

Union Berlin can pack a punch on their day and have improved after a slow start to their season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Donyell Malen to score - Yes