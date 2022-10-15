Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Union Berlin will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in an exciting Bundesliga showdown on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts remain top of the standings after bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart on Sunday. Berlin recorded a 1-0 win over Malmo in the UEFA Europa League at home in midweek. Interestingly, it was their fourth game in a row that had a player being sent off.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are winless in their last two league games. They played out a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first Der Klassiker of the season last weekend. BvB fell two goals behind before they fought back, culminating with Anthony Modeste scoring a last-gasp equaliser to force a share of the spoils.

Dortmund (16) are fifth in the standings after nine games, four points behind leaders Berlin.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times across competitions, with all the games producing conclusive results. Dortmund lead 6-2 in wins.

Berlin's both wins have come at home, and the league leaders will be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

No team has played fewer draws (1) than Dortmund this season, while no team in the Bundesliga have more wins than Berlin (6).

Berlin have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just six goals in nine games.

Berlin are unbeaten in their last ten home games in the Bundesliga.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Berlin's last five games, while Dortmund have seen over 2.5 goals scored in five of their last six away.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Die Eisernen have three wins in their four home games this season in the Bundesliga and are strong favourites. Their last three wins have come by one-goal margins and have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last nine games across competitions.

BvB, meanwhile, have lost their last two away games. Captain Marco Reus' return from injury should be a welcome boost.

They produced a fighting display against Bayern Munich but might struggle here, as Berlin look to be in good touch should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

