Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Markus Weinzierl's Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Goals from Austrian attacker Michael Gregoritsch and experienced forward Andre Hahn sealed the deal for Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund, lost 5-2 to Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen in the league. An own goal from Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji and goals from young star Florian Wirtz, midfielder Robert Andrich, centre-back Jonathan Tah and French winger Moussa Diaby ensured victory for Bayer Leverkusen.

An own goal from Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong and a late second-half goal from forward Steffen Tigges proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won six games and lost two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Union Berlin 4-2. A goal from Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro, a brace from star striker Erling Braut Haaland and an own goal from centre-back Marvin Friedrich secured the win for Borussia Dortmund.

Second-half goals from experienced attacker Max Kruse and forward Andreas Voglsammer proved to be a mere consolation for Union Berlin.

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-D-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-L

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin will be without young midfielder Laurenz Dehl, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Grischa Promel and Norway international Julian Ryerson. Midfielder Rani Khedira is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Urs Fischer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Laurenz Dehl

Doubtful: Julian Ryerson, Grischa Promel

Suspended: Rani Khedira

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey and midfielder Emre Can. There are doubts over the availability of experienced left-back Marcel Schmelzer and Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Injured: Emre Can, Mateu Morey

Doubtful: Marcel Schmelzer, Erling Braut Haaland

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe, Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Dominique Heintz, Christopher Trimmel, Sheraldo Becker, Levin Oztunali, Genki Haraguchi, Bastian Oczipka, Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Thorgan Hazard

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Union Berlin are 4th in the Bundesliga, four points behind 3rd-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Urs Fischer has done some excellent work at the club.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Despite inconsistent performances, Marco Rose's men have managed to maintain 2nd position.

Borussia Dortmund should win.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

