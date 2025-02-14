Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin take on Borussia Monchengladbach in an important encounter at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The hosts thrashed TSG Hoffenheim by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won six out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's three victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost four of their last five matches away from home against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga - their worst such record in the competition during this period.

After a run of only two points in six matches in the Bundesliga, Union Berlin have picked up seven points in their last six games in the competition.

After a run of three consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga at the start of the calendar year, Borussia Monchengladbach have remained unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach won their first away game of 2025 in their previous such game against VfB Stuttgart.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Union Berlin have been in a resurgent mood in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their form. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have blown hot and cold this season but have managed to put together a good run of results over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

