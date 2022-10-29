Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Sunday.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Union Berlin are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have managed to exceed expectations so far this season. The hosts edged Braga to an important 1-0 victory in the Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt last week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs... Full highlights of the Braga game are available for subscribers on AFTV. Eisern. If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs... Full highlights of the Braga game are available for subscribers on AFTV. Eisern. https://t.co/QBGeAuK8cO

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won three out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's two victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have a poor away record against Union Berlin, with their previous away victory against the hosts coming 12 years ago.

Union Berlin did the league double over Borussia Monchengladbach last season and won both the matches between these two teams by a 2-1 margin.

Union Berlin are on a five-game winning streak at home in the Bundesliga and have made the Alte Forsterei their fortress in the league.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last three home games against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Marcus Thuram is Borussia Monchengladbach's top scorer this season with eight goals and is only one goal behind the top spot in the league.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Union Berlin have made the most of their purple patch so far this season and have been in impressive form in the Bundesliga. The hosts will be intent on a top-four finish and will need to work hard to maintain their stellar run.

Gladbach @borussia_en



Part of our DFB-Pokal winning team in 1995, Peter turns 54 today Happy Birthday, Peter Wynhoff!Part of our DFB-Pokal winning team in 1995, Peter turns 54 today Happy Birthday, Peter Wynhoff! 🎂Part of our DFB-Pokal winning team in 1995, Peter turns 54 today 💚🐎 https://t.co/durHHXNhzK

Borussia Monchengladbach can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Union Berlin are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 3-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes