Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Borussia Monchengladbach side in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Union Berlin are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have been shockingly poor so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Braga in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged VfL Wolfsburg to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's two victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won only one of their last eight matches against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin in 2020.

Union Berlin played out a 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg last week and managed to end a losing streak of nine consecutive matches in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach are yet to defeat Union Berlin away from home in the Bundesliga and have picked up only one point from their four such games so far.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won three of their last five matches in the Bundesliga and have picked up a total of 10 points during this period.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have managed to hit their stride over the past week and will be intent on making the most of their form. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a point to prove in this game.

Union Berlin have been a shadow of their former selves this season and cannot afford another debacle this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alassane Plea to score - Yes