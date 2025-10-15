Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2025

Round seven of the German Bundesliga gets underway as Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach square off at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Friday. Monchengladbach completed the double over the home side last season and will be looking to make it three wins on the trot in this fixture.

Union Berlin picked up a morale-boosting result during the international break as they secured a 3-0 victory over amateur side FSV Luckenwalde on October 8.

Steffen Baumgart’s men now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they have failed to win four of their five matches, losing three and claiming one draw since kicking off the season with a 2-1 home victory over Stuttgart.

Union Berlin have picked up seven points from their six league matches so far to sit 13th in the standings, but could move level with sixth-placed Koln with a win this weekend.

Like the hosts, Borussia Monchengladbach were in action during the international break as they held on to see out a 3-2 victory over 2. Bundesliga side Munster last Friday.

Head coach Eugen Polanski will hope their result can serve as a springboard for a much-needed turnaround in the Bundesliga, where Monchengladbach have failed to win their last 13 matches since March’s 1-0 victory over Leipzig.

Monchengladbach have picked up three points from a possible 18 this season to sit 17th in the Bundesliga standings, level on points with rock-bottom Heidenheim.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Union Berlin boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in five of their last six home games against Polanski’s men, picking up four wins and one draw since November 2019.

Monchengladbach are without a win in 13 consecutive Bundesliga matches, losing eight and claiming five draws since a 1-0 victory over Leipzig on March 29.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

It has been a slow start to the campaign for Borussia Monchengladbach, who will be looking to find their feet this weekend and secure their first league victory since March.

However, Union Berlin boast a solid home record in this fixture and we are backing them to pick up all three points at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Union Berlin’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their hosts’ last five matches)

