Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Union Berlin are set to play host to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei for their latest Bundesliga game.

Union Berlin come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Heiko Herrlich's Augsburg last Saturday at the WWK Arena. A brace from experienced German attacker Florian Niederlechner ensured victory for Augsburg. Danish forward Marcus Ingvartsen scored the consolation goal for Union Berlin.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 last Saturday at the Borussia-Park. A brace from Swiss centre-back Nico Elvedi and goals from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini and France international Marcus Thuram secured the win for Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach.

Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland scored the consolation goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach have won one game, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A second-half goal from French attacker Marcus Thuram for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by a goal from young centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck for Union Berlin.

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-D-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-W-W

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer will be unable to call upon the services of Germany international Max Kruse, Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo and Nigerian forward Anthony Ujah, who are all nursing injuries. Austrian right-back Christopher Trimmel and centre-back Florian Hubner are suspended.

Injured: Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo, Anthony Ujah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Christopher Trimmel, Florian Hubner

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without young defender Mamadou Doucoure, Austria international Valentino Lazaro and young midfielder Rocco Reitz, who are all injured.

Injured: Valentino Lazaro, Mamadou Doucoure, Rocco Reitz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andreas Luthe, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson, Robert Andrich, Grischa Promel, Christopher Lenz, Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marcus Ingvartsen

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer, Matthias Ginter, Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini, Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea, Jonas Hofmann

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Union Berlin have been one of the better teams in Bundesliga this season, and sit 8th in the league table. Despite the absence of key attacker Max Kruse, Union Berlin have done well, with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Sheraldo Becker enjoying some good games.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, will be wary of the circling vultures, given the talent they possess and their performances. Manager Marco Rose has been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund, while the likes of Florian Neuhaus and Denis Zakaria have been linked with big-money moves.

Both sides have impressed this season, but Borussia Monchengladbach will be full of confidence following their win over Borussia Dortmund and should seal a victory here.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

