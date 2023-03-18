Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Union Berlin welcome fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the Bundesliga on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are winless in four league outings, failing to score thrice. Berlin, meanwhile, returned to goalscoring ways in the 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. Their poor run of form continued in the UEFA Europa League After a 3-3 draw at home against Union Saint-Gilloise, Berlin lost 3-0 away to get eliminated.

Frankfurt are winless in three league games, including a 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart last time around. Sebastian Rode broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, but Silas Katompa Mvumpa equalised for Stuttgart 20 minutes later.

The visitors struggled in the UEFA Champions League against Napoli, with a 3-0 second-leg defeat eliminating them on aggregate.

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just 14 times across competitions since 2001, with Frankfurt leading 8-2.

Just one of Berlin's two wins against Frankfurt have come at home.

Frankfurt have scored at least twice in eight of their last ten games against Berlin across competitions.

Berlin have been unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga this season but have played back-to-back draws.

Frankfurt have struggled on their travels this term, going winless since November.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding 28 goals in 24 games, but Frankfurt have outscored them 46-36.

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Both teams have endured identical results in their last three league outings - one loss and two draws. Union have failed to score in three games in this period but are unbeaten at home this season.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt are winless in six away games in the league, scoring in five. They have won three of their last four games against Berlin, including a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Both teams have struggled in recent games and are coming off defeats in Europe, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist any time - Yes

