Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Union Berlin will entertain Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts have the worst form in the Bundesliga at the moment, suffering seven defeats in a row. Last week, they suffered a 2-0 away loss at Werder Bremen and, to add insult to injury, Rani Khedira was sent off in the 60th minute and will be suspended for this match.

Their poor run continued in the DFB-Pokal in the midweek as they fell to a 1-0 away loss against in-form Stuttgart on Tuesday.

The visitors saw their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga stretch to three games last week, as they held Borussia Dortmund to a 3-3 draw. Omar Marmoush bagged a first-half brace to put them two goals ahead on aggregate but Dortmund equalized by the 54th minute.

Farès Chaïbi gave Frankfurt the lead again in the 68th minute but Julian Brandt bagged an 82nd-minute equalizer to keep their unbeaten run intact. Frankfurt recorded a 2-0 away win in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Ellyes Skhiri and Ansgar Knauff.

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 2001 in the 2. Bundesliga. The visitors have the upper hand in these games with nine wins to their name. The capital club have three wins while four games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, the last four meetings between them have ended with a 2-0 scoreline, with two wins apiece for either side.

At home, Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga meetings against Eintracht Frankfurt, recording two wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The hosts have suffered 11 defeats on the trot in all competitions, failing to score in eight games in that period.

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Die Eisernen have endured a poor run of form, having lost eight games in a row after beginning their campaign with three back-to-back wins. They were unbeaten in the Bundesliga at home between February 2022 and August 2023. They have lost three games in a row since, failing to score in these games while conceding eight goals.

Danilho Doekhi, Andras Schäfer, and Josip Juranović are absentees through injuries while Khedira is out with a suspension for the hosts. Their goalscoring struggles this season are a cause for concern, though they have scored at least two goals in their last three home meetings against the visitors.

Die Adler are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and have won their last two away games as well. Interestingly, they have just one win in away games in the Bundesliga in 2023 and might struggle here.

Dino Toppmöller left Mario Götze and Kevin Trapp out of the squad in the DFB-Pokal through minor strains but the duo should be fit enough to start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a comfortable win for the visitors seems to be on the cards and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Omar Marmoush to score or assist any time - Yes