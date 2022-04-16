Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Union Berlin host Eintracht Frankfurt at the An der alten Forsterei on Sunday afternoon.

Union Berlin further strengthened their chances of clinching European football in back-to-back seasons as they beat Hertha Berlin 4-1 in the derby last weekend. Die Eisernen thoroughly deserved their victory as they were highly adventurous offensively.

The home team now sit seventh in the league table with 44 points from 29 games. They can return to the European spots with a win this weekend and will be looking to do just that.

Eintracht Frankfurt were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Freiburg in their last league game. However, they bounced back from that on Thursday, heading to the Camp Nou to knock out Barcelona in the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory.

Eintracht Frankfurt will turn their attention towards domestic assignments and hope for similar success when they play this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt. The hosts have won just one of those games, while the visitors have won seven times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November last year, which Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1.

Union Berlin Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Union Berlin

The hosts boast a clean bill of health ahead of their weekend clash and will hope to keep it that way at the business end of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Diant Ramaj has been out of action since earlier this year due to a knee injury and will remain out of the squad on Sunday. Djibril Sow is recovering from a knee injury of his own and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Diant Ramaj

Doubtful: Djibril Sow

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luther; Paul Jäckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi, Grischa Promel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Kristijan Jakic, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrøm, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Union Berlin are on a run of back-to-back victories and will be looking to pick up a third consecutive league win for the first time in almost six months. They have lost just two home games in the Bundesliga this season and will fancy their chances of clinching another win.

Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled domestically, going without a win in their last three league games. However, they picked up a spectacular win last time out and will be brimming with confidence which could spur them to a victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Peter P