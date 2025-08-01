Union Berlin vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Union Berlin and Espanyol continue their preparation for the 2025-26 campaign when they square off in a friendly at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with the La Liga side picking up a narrow win over Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin failed to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against German third-tier side FC Schweinfurt at the Adi Dassler Sportplatz.

Prior to that, Steffen Baumgart’s men saw their run of three consecutive friendly victories come to an end on July 20, when they played out a 1-1 draw with Rapid Wien, six days before losing 1-0 at the hands of SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Union Berlin will follow Saturday’s game with a clash against Olympiacos on August 9, six days before kicking off the new season with a DFB Pokal tie against FC Gütersloh.

Meanwhile, Espanyol maintained their fine run of results in pre-season as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Bundesliga side Wolfsburg at the AOK Stadion.

Manolo Gonzalez’s men have now won three of their four matches since the end of the 2024-25 campaign, with a penalty-shootout loss against Girona in the Copa Catalunya final being the exception.

Espanyol will wrap up their pre-season campaign with a mouth-watering clash against Newcastle United on August 8, nine days before taking on Atletico Madrid in their 2025-26 La Liga curtain-raiser.

Union Berlin vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between Union Berlin and Espanyol, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a strong note.

Espanyol have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a penalty-shootout loss against Girona in the Copa Catalunya final on July 23 being the exception.

With Tuesday’s defeat at the hands of FC Schweinfurt, Union Berlin have now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since March.

Espanyol are on a run of four victories from their four friendly matches in 2025, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets since the turn of the year.

Union Berlin vs Espanyol Prediction

After a solid start to their pre-season campaign, Union Berlin have lost their most recent two outings and will be looking to find their feet this weekend. However, we predict Espanyol will do just enough to force a share of the spoils at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Espanyol

Union Berlin vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Union Berlin’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of Union Berlin’s last five games)

