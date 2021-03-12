Union Berlin vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Union Berlin host FC Koln at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts have four draws in their last six outings and are currently in seventh place in the league standings. They registered a goalless draw against Arminia in their previous fixture.

The visitors have three draws in their previous five matches and played a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen in their last outing.

🗣 Fischer on the challenge we face against @fckoeln_en. pic.twitter.com/NsGM6PPHRb — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) March 11, 2021

Union Berlin vs FC Koln Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 11 times across all competitions. Most of their meetings have come in the second tier of German football.

The two sides have been evenly matched in this fixture, with five wins for either side and one game ending in a 1-1 draw. Die Geißböcke are on a four-game winning streak against Die Eisernen.

They last met in the Bundesliga earlier this term at The RheinEnergieStadion. Koln recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture.

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-W-D-L

FC Koln form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-L-W

Union Berlin vs FC Koln Team News

Union Berlin

The hosts are without the services of Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Lenz, Taiwo Awoyini, Anthony Ujah and Niko Giebelmann due to injury.

Florian Hübner hasn't trained for the last two days and is a doubt for the fixture.

🗣 Fischer: Ujah, Awoniyi, Becker, Lenz and Gießelmann are injured. Hübner is sick and hasn’t trained for the last two days. He’s doubtful. #FCUKOE | #fcunion — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) March 11, 2021

Injured: Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Lenz, Taiwo Awoyini, Anthony Ujah, Niko Giebelmann

Doubtful: Florian Hübner

Suspended: None

FC Koln

For Markus Gisdol, three injured players Florian Kainz, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Sebastian Andersson have resumed training. While Kainz trained with the team, Andersson and Bornauw are not yet match-fit and will require more training.

🎙 Gisdol: It's great that Seb Bornauw, Florian Kainz and Seb Andersson were able to complete part of team training. With Bornauw, I can't say when he will be able to train fully again. His body has been through a lot. #FCUKOE #effzeh — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) March 11, 2021

Injured: Sebastiaan Bornauw and Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: Florian Kainz

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs FC Koln Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Loris Karius; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Niko Schlotterbeck; Christopher Trimmel, Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich, Marius Bulter, Marcus Ingvartsen; Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Timo Horn; Jorge Mere, Sava-Arangel Cesticm Jannes Horn; Kingsley Ehizibue, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Jakobs; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ondrej Duda; Emmanuel Bonaventure

Union Berlin vs FC Koln Prediction

Union Berlin have scored just four goals in their last eight games but have just two losses in that period. They have the third-best defensive record in the league and that will be their strength against Koln, who've scored just 22 goals this term.

We predict a goalless draw given the nearly half a dozen injuries for the hosts and the visitors' poor form in front of goal.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-0 FC Koln