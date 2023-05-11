Union Berlin vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Fourth-placed Union Berlin will welcome fifth-placed Freiburg to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in a crucial Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Both teams have 56 points to their name and trail league leaders Bayern Munich by nine points. With just three games left to play, it is unlikely that either team will be able to win the league title this time around. Nonetheless, it is a crucial game for both teams, who are hopeful of a direct place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The hosts saw their three-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end last week as they suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Augsburg. It was their first defeat in four games.

The visitors also suffered their first defeat in four games last week, falling to a 1-0 home loss to RB Leipzig. It was their second defeat in three days against the Red Bulls, having been hammered 5-1 at home in the DFB-Pokal semi-final.

Union Berlin vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 13 times in all competitions since 2002. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with five wins apiece and three games ending in draws.

Freiburg's 4-1 win in the reverse fixture at home was their first victory over the capital club in five games.

Berlin have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors in six games, with the last two meetings between them at Saturday's venue ending in draws.

Union Berlin are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga this season, keeping clean sheets in five of the last six games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in the competition, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Union Berlin vs Freiburg Prediction

Die Eisernen are unbeaten at home in the league this season, which bodes well for them. They have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 31 goals in 32 games, with just nine of them coming at home.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their away games since February and will be looking to produce a strong performance.

Five of Berlin's last six home games have produced under 2.5 goals, in which they have failed to score in three games. Freiburg have also seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five away games. The last two meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

With that in mind and taking into consideration the goalscoring form of the two teams, we expect them to play out a goalless draw.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-0 Freiburg

Union Berlin vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Under 2.5

