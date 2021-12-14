Union Berlin vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin are back in Bundesliga action on Wednesday as they host Freiburg at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in their midweek fixture.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat at Furth in their previous outing, which was the Bavarian club's first win of the 2021-22 campaign. Berlin have five wins in their home fixtures this season and will be looking to get back to winning ways here.

Freiburg suffered their fourth defeat in five outings as they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Hoffenheim. Chris Richards scored an injury-time winner for Die Kraichgauer.

Union Berlin vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 10 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is even at the moment, with four wins for both sides while the spoils have been shared twice in this fixture.

Freiburg's last win at Wednesday's venue came in the 2005 edition of the DFB Pokal. The Breisgau-Brasiliane recorded a 4-0 win in that fixture. They last squared off in league action at the Dreisamstadion in February. The game ended in a 1-0 win over Die Eisernen, with Grischa Promel scoring the only goal of the game.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Freiburg form guide (Bundesliga): L-W-L-L-L

Union Berlin vs Freiburg Team News

Union Berlin

Marvin Friedrich missed the game against Furth on account of an illness but is expected to return to the starting XI for this home game. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Laurenz Dehl - Undisclosed

Jakob Busk - Undisclosed

Injured: Laurenz Dehl, Jakob Busk

Doubtful: Marvin Friedrich

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Nico Schlotterbeck was taken off the pitch with an injury in the game against Hoffenheim but escaped serious injury. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the game. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visiting side:

Yannik Keitel - Groin injury

Jonathan Schmid - Lack of match fitness

Injured: Jonathan Schmid

Doubtful: Yannik Keitel

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Niko Giesselmann, Grischa Promel, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Genki Haraguchi; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck; Christian Gunter; Vicenzo Grifo, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Kevin Schade; Ermedin Demirovic; Lucas Holer

Union Berlin vs Freiburg Prediction

Freiburg have the best defensive record in the German top-flight, having conceded just 15 goals so far this season. In their previous away game, they scored six goals against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Union Berlin have just one loss to their name at home, so a loss here looks unlikely for them. A low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Freiburg

