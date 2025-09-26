Union Berlin vs Hamburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Union Berlin will host Hamburg at the An der alten Forsterei on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season, but remain hopeful of a mid-table finish as they sit 10th in the table with six points from four games.

Ad

They returned to winning ways last weekend with a clinical 4-3 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, featuring a stunning opening strike from Ilyas Ansah and a brilliant hat-trick from Oliver Burke.

Hamburg endured a perhaps expectedly slow start to life upon returning to the German top flight this season. They, however, picked up their first league win of the campaign last time out as they beat Heidenheim 2-1, with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luka Vuskovic opening the scoring late in the first half before Rayan Philippe doubled their advantage in the second.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit 15th in the Bundesliga standings, are just two points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Union Berlin vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the third meeting between Union and Hamburg. The home side are undefeated in their previous two matchups, picking up a win and a draw.

The two clubs last faced off in a 2. Bundesliga clash back in April 2019, which the hosts won 2-0.

Union are without a clean sheet in their last nine matches in the Bundesliga, a run stretching back to April.

Hamburg have scored two goals in the German top flight this season. Only Borussia Monchengladbach (1) have managed fewer.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this term, with 11 goals shipped in just four games.

Ad

Union Berlin vs Hamburg Prediction

Die Eisernen's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats, and they will take confidence from that this weekend. They will, however, need to improve on their defensive showings if they are to secure maximum points this weekend.

HSV will also head into Sunday's game on a high after securing their first win last time out. They have, however, won just one of their last five league games on the road and could lose here.

Ad

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Hamburg

Union Berlin vs Hamburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Union Berlin to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Hamburg to concede first: YES (The visitors have shipped the first goal in five of their last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More