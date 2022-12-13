Union Berlin vs Hansa Rostock Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022

Union Berlin will welcome Hansa Rostock to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in a friendly on Wednesday (December 14).

Union will be playing their first friendly of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break as they look to keep themselves sharp before resuming their Bundesliga campaign in January. After a strong start to their Bundesliga campaign, where they stayed top for a while, they have fallen to fifth place. Union are winless in their last three games and suffered a 4-1 defeat against second-placed Freiburg in November.

Hansa, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to their 2. Bundesliga campaign and are in ninth place in the standings. They will also be playing their first friendly of the international break. In their previous outing, Hansa secured a 1-0 win at Eintracht Braunschweig.

Union Berlin vs Hansa Rostock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 46 times across competitions, including friendlies. Union have a 19-16 lead, while 11 games have ended in draws.

The two teams will meet for the first time since their 2. Bundesliga 2011-12 campaign. Berlin won both games 10-6 on aggregate, including a 5-4 win at home.

Union are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Hansa, scoring at least once in six games.

Three of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Hansa have scored 17 goals in as many 2. Bundesliga games, which is the second-worst attacking record in the competition.

Union have scored 24 goals in 15 Bundesliga games.

Union Berlin vs Hansa Rostock Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, winning six.

Hansa, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four away games. Nonetheless, they have not beaten the capital club this century, so the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Hansa Rostock

Union Berlin vs Hansa Rostock Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

