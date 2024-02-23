Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Union Berlin entertain Heidenheim at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in the Bundesliga on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form recently, going unbeaten in three league outings, winning the last two wins. They beat Hoffenheim 1-0 in their last outing. Both teams had a player sent off before substitutes Yorbe Vertessen and Brenden Aaronson combined for an 84th-minute winner.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, saw their eight-game unbeaten league run end with a 2-1 home loss to leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Tim Kleindienst bagged a consolation in the 86th minute after Xabi Alonso's men had scored in either half.

While Berlin are 13th with 24 points from 22 games, the Bundesliga debutants are three places ahead with 27 points.

Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 13 times, including once in the Bundesliga, Berlin trail 7-4 overall.

Berlin have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in eight Bundesliga games, keeping five clean sheets and not scoring thrice.

Heidenheim have lost once in eight meetings against Berlin, winning five.

After losing six of their seven away Bundesliga games, Heidenheim are unbeaten in four, winning two.

Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Prediction

Berlin are on a three-game unbeaten run, scoring in each outing. They are five games unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga, winning four straight, keeping three consecutive clean sheets. They have one homr loss to Heidenheim.

Kevin Volland is suspended following a red card last week, while Diogo Leite will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Josip Juranovic and Yorbe Vertessen are expected to start.

Heidenheim have won seven times in the league but have won only won only once in six games in 2024. They are unbeaten in their last four away outings, winning two, though. Denis Thomalla returned to full training for the first time this year and might start from the bench.

The capital club has seen an upturn in form recently, with five of their seven league wins coming at home. Considering that and their home record in the fixture, expect Berlin to win narrowly without conceding.

Prediction: Berlin 1-0 Heidenheim

Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Berlin to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow cards - Over/Under 3.5 Yellow cards - Under 3.5 Yellow card

Tip 4: Berlin to keep a clean sheet - Yes