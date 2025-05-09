Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Union Berlin and Heidenheim return to action in the German Bundesliga when they go head-to-head at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday. The visitors have just two games to salvage their season as they find themselves in the relegation playoff spot, four points away from safety.
Union Berlin were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth consecutive game as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen last Saturday.
With that result, Steffen Baumgart’s men have gone eight straight matches without defeat, picking up three wins and five draws since a 1-0 loss against Holstein Kiel on March 2.
With 37 points from 32 Bundesliga matches, Union Berlin are currently 13th in the league standings but could move into 12th place with all three points this weekend.
Heidenheim, on the other hand, dropped two more points in the relegation dogfight as they were held to a goalless draw by Bochum at the Voith-Arena last time out.
This followed a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart at the MHP Arena on April 25, a result which snapped their run of three back-to-back defeats in the league.
Heidenheim have picked up 26 points from their 32 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 16th in the table, just one point above 17th-placed Holstein Kiel in the second automatic relegation spot.
Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Heidenheim hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won nine of the last 16 meetings between the two teams.
- Union Berlin have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Heidenheim are unbeaten in all but one or their last six away games, picking up three wins and two draws since February 13.
- Union Berlin have failed to win six of their most recent seven home matches, losing twice and claiming four draws since the start of February.
Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Prediction
With their season potentially on the line here, it is now or never for Heidenheim as they look to guarantee their top-flight status for next season.
Union Berlin are slight favourites on paper but we predict Heidenheim will do just enough to come away with a point.
Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Heidenheim
Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes)