Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022

Union Berlin will entertain second-tier side Heidenheim at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in DFB-Pokal second round on Wednesday (October 19).

The hosts kicked off their campaign on a solid note, finding themselves at the top of the Bundesliga standings after ten games. They're coming off a 2-0 home win over Borussia Dortmund at home on Sunday to go four points clear of second-placed reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Berlin overcame Chemnitzer 2-1 in the first round after extra time. Theoson Siebatcheu equalised two minutes after Chemnitzer scored before Kevin Behrens scored the winner in the second half of extra time.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, have had just one win in their last five 2.Bundesliga games. They suffered just their second defeat of the campaign when they went down 3-1 at Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

They secured their place in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, thanks to a 2-0 win over fourth-tier side FV Illertissen.

Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 11 times acrosscompetitions, with all but one of these meetings taking place in the 2.Bundesliga. This will be their second meeting in the DFB Pokal.

Heidenheim have a better record against the hosts, with six wins, while Berlin have picked up three wins. Only two meetings between them have ended in 1-1 draws.

The hosts are winless against Heidenheim since 2016, losing four games and playing out two draws.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Heidenheim's last three games in the DFB Pokal.

Berlin have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four home games against Heidenheim across competitions.

Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Prediction

Die Eisernen are on a four-game winning streak acrosscompetitions, with the games producing less than 2.5 goals, keeping clean sheets in all of them. While they have been second-best against the visitors, their current form makes them the favourites here.

The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win in their last five games and might struggle. Given the form of the surprise Bundesliga leaders, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Heidenheim

Union Berlin vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Jordan Siebatcheu to score or assist any time - Yes

