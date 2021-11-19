Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Berlin derby awaits us in the Bundesliga on Saturday when Union Berlin host Hertha Berlin after the international break.

Expect a feisty contest between the two teams, and the atmosphere could certainly contribute to the drama. Berlin’s senate has permitted the stadium to be full, despite a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the city.

Just four points separate the two teams in the league table heading into the game. Union Berlin had a good start to their campaign, but have fallen down the table in recent weeks.

Urs Fischer’s side are on a three-game winless streak at the moment and will hope to change that come Saturday.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency. They are on a two-game winless streak, but won two in a row before that.

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-head

Heading into the fixture, Hertha Berlin have a slight head-to-head advantage having beaten Union three times.

Union have picked up two wins over their neighbors, while three games have ended as draws.

Union Berlin returned to the Bundesliga in 2019, and since then they have not lost to Hertha at home. They will hope to preserve that run over Pal Dardai’s side.

Union Berlin form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Hertha Berlin form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Union Berlin

Kevin Behrens has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss out on the derby fixture. Paul Jaeckel is also a doubt for the game.

Unavailable: Kevin Behrens

Doubtful: Paul Jaeckel

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Lukas Klünter and Vladimír Darida have been ruled out of the clash against Union Berlin. Stevan Jovetic is a doubt, while Dedryck Boyata is suspended.

Injured: Lukas Klünter, Vladimír Darida

Doubtful: Stevan Jovetic

Suspended: Dedryck Boyata

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin Probable XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel, Grischa Promel; Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheraldo Becker

Hertha Berlin Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Cimo Rocker, Peter Pekarik; Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart; Marco Richter, Suat Serdar, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Krzysztof Piatek

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin should be rejuvenated despite the international break, and in front of their own fans, we expect them to beat their cross-town rivals.

Score prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant