Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

The action continues in round three of German Bundesliga as Union Berlin and Hoffenheim lock horns at the An der alten Försterei on Saturday. Steffen Baumgart’s men head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories against the visitors and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

Ad

Union Berlin were sent crashing back to earth just before the international break as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

Prior to that, Baumgart’s men kicked off the season with two wins from their opening two matches, thrashing FC Gütersloh 5-0 in the DFB Pokal first round on August 15, one week before claiming a 2-1 victory against Stuttgart in their Bundesliga opener.

Ad

Trending

Next up for Union Berlin is an opposing side who have lost each of their last three meetings, conceding seven goals and scoring just once since a 2-0 defeat in September 2023.

On the other hand, Hoffenheim were outclassed and outplayed by Eintracht Frankfurt last time out as they fell to a 3-1 defeat when the two teams met at the PreZero Arena.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Christian Ilzer’s men had picked up two victories from their first two games, beating Rostock 4-0 in the cup opener on August 16, one week before claiming an impressive 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga curtain-raiser.

Ad

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Union Berlin boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in five of their last six Bundesliga home games, picking up two wins and three draws since mid-March.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have failed to win five of their most recent six away matches in the league, losing three and claiming two draws since March 14.

Ad

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Meetings between Union Berlin and Hoffenheim have often served up fireworks in the past and we anticipate another end-to-end affair this weekend. Hoffenheim have struggled to impose themselves on the road and we are backing Baumgart’s men to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Hoffenheim

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More