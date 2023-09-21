Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Union Berlin invite Hoffenheim to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in the Bundesliga on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts got their league campaign underway with consecutive wins but have dropped to eighth in the standings after enduring two straight defeats. In their previous league outing, Berlin fell to a 2-1 loss at Wolfsburg.

Robin Gosens scored the equaliser in the 28th minute following Wolfsburg's 12th-minute opener, but the hosts restored their lead two minutes later.

Berlin suffered heartbreak on their UEFA Champions League debut against Real Madrid in midweek. Former Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham scored the winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have made it three wins in as many games, bouncing back since their 2-1 loss to Freiburg in their campaign opener. In their previous outing, goals from Andrej Kramaric, Florian Grillitsch and Maximilian Beier helped them to a 3-1 win at Koln.

The visitors are fifth in the standings with nine points, while Union are eighth with six.

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths eight times across competitions, with both Union and Hoffenheim winning thrice apiece.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in the fixture in the Bundesliga.

Six of their meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Union are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against Hoffenheim, winning the last two.

Hoffenheim have outscored Union 10-9 in four league games this season. Hoffenheim (6) have conceded one goal fewer than the hosts.

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Berlin have struggled recently, scoring once and conceding six times in three games across competitions. Kevin Volland's absence due to suspension has limited their attacking options. Sheraldo Becker will hope to regain his goalscoring form.

Leonardo Bonucci played his first game for Berlin in the Champions League but was substituted in the 80th minute with a muscular issue.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have scored thrice in each of their last three league outings. They have just one win at Berlin. There are no major absentees for them ahead of the trip to the capital, though.

Berlin, though, have a solid home record, with just one defeat since February 2022. Considering the same, expect a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-2 Hoffenheim

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score or assist any time - Yes