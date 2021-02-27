Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

After winning their first Bundesliga match in six, Union Berlin host Hoffenheim on Sunday, as they look to continue that run.

Hoffenheim will not be in the best spirits heading into this game anyway, as they were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday.

They had a decent first-leg result, drawing 3-3 away at Molde in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie.

However, even with the three away goals, they could not hold on in the home tie. They lost 2-0 and were dumped out of the competition, which meant that they could not progress to the Round of 16 of a European competition for the first time in their history.

However, last weekend, Hoffenheim were impressive in a 4-0 demolition of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. That win took them up to 26 points from 22 games, which puts them 11th in the league.

Union, meanwhile, would be relieved to have got that win against Freiburg last weekend. Grischa Promel scored the only goal of that game, to earn his side a crucial three points.

They are in seventh in Bundesliga at the moment, with 33 points from 22 games.

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim have won two and lost one of the three matches that they have played against Union Berlin so far.

That one win for Union was in the reverse fixture. They won 3-1 in a game that saw Hoffenheim's Robert Skov sent off.

Union Berlin form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Hoffenheim form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Team News

Union Berlin

Anthony Ujah is a long-term absentee. He is joined on the sidelines by Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Niko Giesselman.

Injured: Anthony Ujah and Sheraldo Becker

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Ishak Belfodil, Robert Skov, Havard Nordtveit, Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner and Kostas Stafylidis are injured and will miss this game for Hoffenheim.

Injured: Ishak Belfodil, Robert Skov, Havard Nordtveit, Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Kostas Stafylidis

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Predicted XIs

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Loris Karius; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Niko Schlotterbeck; Christopher Trimmel, Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartsen, Christopher Lenz; Marius Bulter, Joel Pohjanpalo

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Kasim Nuhu, Chris Richards, Melayro Bogarde; Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Marco John; Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction

We are predicting a draw in this game. Despite Hoffenheim's failure in Europe, they still remain in rather decent domestic form, and will be confident of repeating a similar performance to the one against Bremen last week. Union are a plucky side that don't concede too many, though, so we are leaving this as too close to call.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Hoffenheim