Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues at the weekend and will see Union Berlin host Hoffenheim in the 19th matchday of the league season on Saturday afternoon.

Union Berlin held Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-2 draw in their last game and would have been gutted not to have come away with all three points.

Grischa Promel canceled out Bayer Leverkusen's opener with a goal in both halves to give his side the lead before Jonathan Tah leveled the scores late in the game.

Union Berlin sit just outside the European spots in seventh place with 28 points. They will be targeting a win on Saturday as they seek back-to-back European appearances.

Hoffenheim are flourishing under manager Sebastian Hoeness at the moment. They picked up a well-deserved 3-1 win over Augsburg last weekend. After going behind after just five minutes, Ihlas Bebou scored a first-half brace to complete the comeback before David Raum scored another in the final minutes of the game.

Hoffenheim sit third in the Bundesliga with 31 points from 18 games and will be looking to continue their strong run at the weekend.

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between Union Berlin and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won twice. The other two meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 2-2.

Union Berlin Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Hoffenheim Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Team News

Union Berlin

Niko Giesselmann came off injured against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and is not expected to play against Hoffenheim. Pawel Wszolek and Sheraldo Becker have both tested positive for COVID-19 while Taiwo Awoniyi is away on international duty with Nigeria at the AFCON.

Injured: Niko Giesselmann

COVID-19: Pawel Wszolek, Sheraldo Becker

Unavailable: Taiwo Awoniyi

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bickacic, Robert Skov and Pavel Kaderabek are all injured and will miss Saturday's game. Diadie Samassekou is away on international duty and will be absent as well. Kasim Adams, Havard Nordveit and Sargis Adamyan are doubts as they recover from illnesses.

Injured: Ermin Bickacic, Robert Skov, Pavel Kaderabek

Doubtful: Kasim Adams, Havard Nordveit, Sargis Adamyan

Unavailable: Diadie Samassekou

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Bastian Oczipka, Grischa Promel, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Genki Haraguchi; Andreas Voglsammer, Max Kruse

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt; Kevin Akpoguma, Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger, David Raum; Andrej Kramaric, Munas Dabbur, Ilhas Bebou

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just once in their last six across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last four home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage at the weekend.

Hoffenheim are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. The visitors should be able to pick up a slender win on Saturday.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 Hoffenheim

