Union Berlin play Holstein Kiel at An der alten Försterei on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Berlin endured a humiliating 6-0 thrashing from Borussia Dortmund last time out. They are just two places above the relegation zone, having lost 11 of their last 15 games. Head coach Steffen Baumgart will look to lead his side to their seventh league win of the season.

Holstein, meanwhile, have three wins in the league all season following their 2-0 home defeat to defending champions Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. The newly promoted visitors, who sit at the bottom of the standings, appear to be heading right back to Bundesliga 2 after a difficult debut season in the top flight.

Union Berlin vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have only met 13 times, with Union leading 6-5.

Berlin have lost one of the last five competitive editions of this fixture, scoring twice in every game.

Holstein last won a competitive game against Berlin during the 2006-07 Regionaliga season.

Berlin have scored 21 goals in 23 games. Only St Pauli (18) have a worse offensive record in the Bundesliga.

Holstein have the worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding 59 goals in 23 games.

Union Berlin vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Union are the clear favourites but have struggled at home in recent games. Holstein will need to be at their best to get all three points, though. They, however, have the worst away record in the Bundesliga this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Berlin 2-1 Holstein

Union Berlin vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Berlin

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Berlin’s last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in nine of Holstein’s last 10 games.)

