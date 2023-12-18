Union Berlin vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Union Berlin will host Koln at the An der alten Forsterei on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a disastrous campaign so far and are now fighting to retain their top-flight status for another season. They were beaten 3-0 by Bochum last time out and could have no major complaints about the result after struggling to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

Koln have not fared any better than their midweek opponents and currently find themselves in the thick of a relegation tussle. They were beaten 1-0 by Freiburg last time out, struggling to find inspiration before a red card to Julian Chabot at the hour mark all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

Both sides have picked up just 10 points in the Bundesliga this season, although the home side have played a game fewer. They both sit a point above last-placed Darmstadt and will be desperate to widen that gap come Wednesday.

Union Berlin vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 games between Union and Koln. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won two fewer.

There have been three draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

Union are without a clean sheet in their last 21 games across all competitions, a run stretching back to matchday one of the Bundesliga campaign.

The Billy Goats are the lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of 10.

Union Berlin vs Koln Prediction

Union are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 19 games across all competitions. They have lost seven of their last nine games at the An der alten Forsterei and could struggle here.

Koln are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. Neither side are in encouraging form and could share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Koln

Union Berlin vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)