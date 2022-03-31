Union Berlin vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action after the international break, Union Berlin will entertain Koln at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

The visitors are in contention to secure a European spot next season, as they are just eight points behind third-placed Bayer Leverkusen. The hosts (ninth) are just two points and as many places behind Berlin in the league standings.

Koln played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in their previous outing, while Berlin suffered a 4-0 thrashing against league leaders Bayern Munich. Berlin will look to end their winless run of three league games.

Union Berlin vs Koln Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 13 times across competitions so far. Berlin enjoy a marginal 6-5 lead in terms of wins, while two games have ended in draws. Koln are winless against their eastern rivals in the Bundesliga, with all of their wins coming in the 2. Bundesliga.

They last squared off at the RheinEnergieStadion in November, with Anthony Modeste's brace helping the Koln hold the capital club to a 2-2 draw.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W.

Koln form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W.

Union Berlin vs Koln Team News

Union Berlin

Dominique Heintz is in line to return to the bench, having recovered from an inflamed ankle. Keita Endo is the only confirmed absentee for Die Eisernen. Christopher Trimmel and Levin Oztunali tested positive for COVID-19 before the international break, so their involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: Keita Endo.

Doubtful: Christopher Trimmel, Levin Oztunali, Andreas Luthe, Genki Haraguchi, Kevin Behrens, Niko Giesselmann, Dominique Hentz.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Koln

Benno Schmitz is ruled out with a thigh injury picked up against Borussia Dortmund. Ellyes Skhiri faces a late fitness test as he returns late from international duty.

Louis Schaub's involvement remains doubtful, as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Ondrej Duda will serve a one-game suspension, as he picked up the fifth yellow card of the campaign last time around.

Injured: Benno Schmitz.

Doubtful: Ellyes Skhiri, Mark Uth, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Marvin Obuz, Tim Lemperle, Kingsley Sneijder.

Suspended: Ondrej Duda.

Unavailable: Louis Schaub.

Union Berlin vs Koln Predicted XIs

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow (GK); Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Julian Ryerson, Kevin Mohwald, Bastian Oczipka, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel; Andreas Voglsammer, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Koln (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwabe (GK); Kingsley Ehizibue, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector, Salih Ozcan, Sebastian Andersson, Sebastian Andersson, Marvin Obuz, Anthony Modeste, Jan Thielmann.

Union Berlin vs Koln Prediction

Berlin have suffered just two losses in league games at home this season and have failed to score in just three of their 13 home games. The Billy Goats have suffered four of their seven losses this season on the road and came out victorious in their last away game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Union Berlin have a better defensive record than Koln, conceding 38 goals against 40 let in by Koln. The visitors have the better attacking record, outscoring them 38-33 in the league.

Many players returning from the international break could have tired legs, which could impact the outcome of the game, which could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Koln.

