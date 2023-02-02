Union Berlin vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

Union Berlin host Mainz at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Bundesliga on Saturday, looking to pick up their fourth win in a row and keep up with leaders Bayern Munich.

It's been a fantastic campaign for the Iron Ones so far, sitting just a point adrift of the reigning champions with 36 points from 18 games and having suffered just four defeats thus far.

Their last loss was a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Freiburg in November before heading into the winter break. Since returning to action last month, they have won all three of their Bundesliga matches so far.

On top of that, Urs Fischer's side also recently overcame Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal, fighting back from a goal down to win 2-1 at home.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en #FCUM05 Hey Unioner. The press conference before the Mainz game, with Urs Fischer on the ones and twos, starts at 1pm. Follow here for updates (of a sort), or watch the whole thing live on AFTV. aftv-online.de/detail/video/l… Hey Unioner. The press conference before the Mainz game, with Urs Fischer on the ones and twos, starts at 1pm. Follow here for updates (of a sort), or watch the whole thing live on AFTV. aftv-online.de/detail/video/l… #FCUM05

Mainz, meanwhile, were crushed 4-0 by Bayern Munich in the cup on Wednesday with Alexander Hack sent off for the hosts.

On the league front, though, the 05ers thrashed Bochum 5-2 in their last outing, powered by a sensational hat-trick from Karim Onisiwo.

It was their first victory in six league games and Mainz climbed up to 11th place in the standings with 23 points from 18 games.

Union Berlin vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 13 matches between the sides, the spoils are equally shared with Union Berlin and Mainz winning five times each.

Union Berlin are currently on a three-game unbeaten run against Mainz, winning twice.

Union Berlin and Mainz played out a 0-0 draw in their first league encounter this season.

With 36 points from 18 league games, Union Berlin have posted their best-ever return in the Bundesliga at this stage, and with three wins in 2023, it's also their best record in the top flight since the turn of the year.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last 14 Bundesliga home games, having last lost at home in the top flight on 13 February 2022 against Borussia Dortmund (0-3).

Having won their last three league games, Union Berlin could record four wins in a row for the first time since April 2021.

Union Berlin vs Mainz Prediction

Union Berlin are having the season of their lives and come into the match on the back of a strong run. Mainz, by contrast, have been erratic and could lose once more.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Mainz

Union Berlin vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Union Berlin

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

