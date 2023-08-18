Union Berlin vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2023

Union Berlin will welcome Mainz to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in their 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign opener on Sunday.

Both teams played in the DFB-Pokal first round last week. The hosts recorded a comfortable 4-0 away win over fourth-tier side Astoria Walldorf. Robin Knoche, Sheraldo Becker, Diogo Leite, and Janik Haberer were on the scoresheet as they got their 2023-24 season off to a winning start.

The visitors overcame second-tier side SV Elversberg in their away game, with Ludovic Ajorque's second-half penalty handing them a 1-0 win. They continued their winning ways in the match, having won their previous two friendlies.

Union Berlin vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 14 times in all competitions since 2001. The hosts have a narrow 6-5 lead in wins and just three games between them have ended in draws.

The hosts have won three of their last four meetings against the visitors and recorded a 2-1 win at home in their previous meeting in February.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their four home meetings in the Bundesliga against the visitors, recording three wins in that period. Overall, they have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors in seven games.

The visitors have scored just five goals in their last seven meetings against the hosts while conceding 12 goals in that period.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 23 Bundesliga outings at home, conceding more than one goal in just three games in that period.

The visitors, meanwhile, have just three wins in their last 14 away games in the Bundesliga.

The visitors have just one win against the hosts in their eight Bundesliga meetings with that victory coming at home in the 2020-21 season.

Union Berlin vs Mainz Prediction

Die Eisernen finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season with their home form contributing majorly to their points tally. They went unbeaten at home last season and will look to extend their club-record unbeaten run at home to 24 games on Sunday.

They have dominated proceedings against their western rivals in the Bundesliga, suffering just one defeat in eight meetings, and have won the last three home games, so they should have the upper hand in this match.

Die Nullfünfer enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season and also won their first competitive match in the DFB-Pokal last season, so will look to continue that form in this match.

Nonetheless, the hosts have a solid record against the visitors and are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Mainz

Union Berlin vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score or assist any time - Yes