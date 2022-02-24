Union Berlin vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin return to action this weekend and will take on Mainz on Saturday in the 24th game week of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have returned to competitive action after the winter break in rather disappointing form. They were beaten 1-0 by Arminia Bielefeld in their last game and despite having the bulk of possession, they failed to create any noteworthy chances to level the game.

Union Berlin now sit ninth in the league table, five places lower than they were before the winter break. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their pursuit of European football.

Mainz, on the other hand, have returned to action with renewed vigor. They picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Bayer Leverkusen in their last game, having to come from behind twice to level the scores before ultimately winning it at the death.

The visitors sit eighth in the Bundesliga standings with 34 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to continue their newfound form and push for Europe this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Mainz Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Union Berlin and Mainz. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October. Union Berlin won the game 2-1.

Union Berlin Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-L-W-W

Mainz Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-D-W-L-W

Union Berlin vs Mainz Team News

Union Berlin

Dominique Heintz came off with a knock against Arminia Bielefeld last week and is now a doubt for Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dominique Heintz

Suspended: None

Mainz

Finn Gilbert Dahmen and Jeremiah St. Juste are both out with ankle and shoulder injuries respectively and will miss Saturday's trip to Berlin.

Injured: Finn Gilbert Dahmen, Jeremiah St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Mainz Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, Grischa Prömel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Sven Michel; Taiwo Awoniyi

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Anton Stach, Dominik Kohr, Aaron Martin Caricol; Jae-Sung Lee; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt

Union Berlin vs Mainz Prediction

Union Berlin have lost all three of their games since returning from the winter break and have failed to score any goals in all three outings.

Mainz, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their three games since the restart, winning two of them and drawing the other. The visitors have the joint-best defensive record in the league with 26 goals conceded alongside league leaders Bayern Munich and Freiburg. Mainz should therefore be able to pick up maximum points on Saturday.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-1 Mainz

