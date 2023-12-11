Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Union Berlin take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side secured a crucial 3-1 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a predictably excellent record against Union Berlin and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams on the European stage.

Union Berlin have lost their only game against a Spanish side in European competitions, suffering a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the reverse fixture this year.

After a run of only one victory in 15 matches away from home against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid have won six of their last 11 such games in the competition.

After a run of only three defeats at home in 11 matches in European competitions, Union Berlin have lost each of their last two such games.

Real Madrid are looking to win their three away matches in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for only the second time in their last nine campaigns.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal and have managed their transition brilliantly under Carlo Ancelotti's tutelage. Jude Bellingham has been in sublime form this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally on Tuesday.

Union Berlin have been a shadow of their former selves in recent months and will need to play out of their skins this week. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-3 Real Madrid

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes