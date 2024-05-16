Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin take on SC Freiburg in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

SC Freiburg are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against FC Heidenheim last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 16th place and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Koln in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head

Union Berlin have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won seven out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams. SC Freiburg have managed five victories against Union Berlin and will look to close the gap this weekend.

Union Berlin form guide: L-L-D-L-L

SC Freiburg form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin have a fully-fit squad at the moment and do not have any injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SC Freiburg

Matthias Ginter, Merlin Rohl, and Philipp Lienhart are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Kiliann Sildillia served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Matthias Ginter, Merlin Rohl, Philipp Lienhart, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Kenneth Schmidt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ronnow; Doekhi, Vogt, Leite; Khedira, Juranovic, Tousart, Schafer, Gosens; Volland, Hollerbach

SC Freiburg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Atubolu; Kubler, Keitel, Gulde; Doan, Holer, Eggestein, Grifo, Gunter; Gregoritsch, Sallai

Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg Prediction

SC Freiburg have been impressive so far this season but will need to make amends ahead of this match. The likes of Roland Sallai and Michael Gregoritsch can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Union Berlin can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. SC Freiburg are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 SC Freiburg