Union Berlin vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

Union Berlin will host Schalke at the An der alten Forsterei on Sunday (February 19) in the German Bundesliga.

The hosts are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and are now in the thick of a title race. Union picked up a 2-1 comeback win over RB Leipzig in their last league game. Janik Haberer and Robin Knoche got on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Union sit second in the Bundesliga standings with 42 points from 20 games. They are just one point behind Bayern Munich at the top of the table and will leapfrog them with maximum points at the weekend.

Schalke, meanwhile, have struggled this season and are now staring down the barrel, but on-field performances look to have improved. They played out a goalless draw against Wolfsburg last time out and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game after an encouraging display.

Union Berlin vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Union and Schalke. Both sides have won two games apiece, while their other three matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture.

The visitors have the worst offensive record in the German top flight this season,

Union have picked up 23 points at home in the league this season, the joint-highest in the Bundesliga alongside RB Leipzig (23) and Freiburg (23).

Schalke have picked up just three points on the road in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the Bundesliga.

The Iron Ones have conceded 24 league goals this season. Only Bayern Munich (18) have conceded fewer.

Union Berlin vs Schalke Prediction

Union are unbeaten in their last seven games since the restart, winning six on the trot. They are unbeaten in their last ten home games across competitions and will fancy their chances here.

Schalke, meanwhile, are on a run of three straight draws and are without a win in their last six league games. They have struggled on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-0 Schalke

Union Berlin vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Union

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the visitors' last seven league games.)

