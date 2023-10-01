Union Berlin vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

Union Berlin will host Sporting Braga at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The home side enjoyed a strong start to their season but have lost their way in recent weeks and will hope they can rectify that on the continental stage this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in their first group game and had looked set to be headed toward a memorable point at the Santiago Bernabeu before Jude Bellingham poked home the winner for the record champions deep into additional time.

Sporting Braga, meanwhile, have performed well in their domestic campaign this season most recently picking up a well-deserved 4-2 victory over newly-promoted Estrela Amadora in the Primeira Liga.

However, like their midweek opponents, they suffered defeat in their first Champions League group game, losing 2-1 to Serie A defending champions Napoli in a close encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Union Berlin vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between Union and Braga. The previous two matchups between the two teams came in the group stages of the Europa League last season with each side winning their respective home games 1-0.

The visitors have had 10 meetings against German opposition in European competitions. They have won three of those games, drawn two times and lost the other five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Union have failed to score any goals in their last three matches.

Braga have picked up nine points on the road in the Primeira Liga this season, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

Union Berlin vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Union are on a poor five-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in four of those games. They have lost their last two home matches and will be looking to end that streak this week.

Braga, meanwhile. are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their four games prior. They have won five of their six games on the road this season and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-1 Sporting Braga

Union Berlin vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)